Guwahati Diary: Two mammalian species found in Kaziranga

Two mammalian species found in Kaziranga

Two mammalian species – binturong (Arctictis binturong) and small clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus) – were discovered at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve during a recent enumeration. This took the number of the mammalian species in the one-horned rhino fame park to 37. Binturong is also known as bearcat, which is the largest civet in India. Both species are listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. An arboreal mammal native to South and Southeast India, binturong is not easily found due to its nocturnal habits. It is also known to have a distribution exclusive to the Northeast.

NFR installs solar power plants across zone

In an endeavour to minimise dependence on fossil fuels, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is taking steps to aggressively generate green energy by installing solar power plants across the zone. Roof-top solar power plants have been commissioned throughout NFR generating 6110.233 Kilo Watt Peak (KWP) till December last year. This will, in turn, save 46.83 lakh units that amount to approximately Rs 3.74 crore annually in energy bills, NFR said. Under ‘Go-Green’ mission, 45 stations and other service buildings have been fitted with solar roof top panels generating 4,509 KWP.

North-East Foodtech back again in Guwahati

The 4th North-East Foodtech is back again in Guwahati. The country’s one of the oldest exhibition companies Kolkata Foodtech, in collaboration with Hotel & Restaurant Association of Assam and All Assam Restaurant Association, is organising this flagship exposition. It will be held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre from January 25-28. Some 90 companies from across the country will showcase their technology/products in the event. The organisers believe it will promote Assam as a right destination for investment in the food industry. They said a good number of companies have started their operation and some enhanced their trade activities in the state.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com