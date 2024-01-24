Karpoori Thakur: A Jan Nayak who relentlessly fought for social justice

Such was his commitment to his ideals that despite living in an era where the Congress was omnipresent, he took a distinctly anti-Congress line because he was convinced very early on that the Congress had deviated from its founding principles.

His electoral career began in the early 1950s. Since then, he became a force to reckon with in the legislative chambers, powerfully voicing the struggles of the working class, labourers, small farmers and youngsters. Education was a subject very close to his heart. Throughout his political career, he worked to improve education facilities for the poor. He was a proponent of education in local languages so that people from small towns and villages can climb the ladder and attain success. As CM, he took many measures for the welfare of senior citizens as well.

Democracy, debate and discussion were integral to Karpoori ji’s personality. This spirit was seen when he immersed himself in the Quit India movement as a youngster, and it was again seen when he resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His unique perspectives were greatly admired by the likes of JP, Ram Manohar Lohia and Charan Singh.

Perhaps one of Karpoori ji’s most significant contributions to India was his role in strengthening the affirmative action apparatus for the backward classes, with the hope that they would be given the representation and opportunities they deserved. His decision was met with heavy opposition, but he did not bow to any pressure. Under his leadership, policies were implemented that laid the groundwork for a more inclusive society, where one’s birth did not determine one’s fate. He belonged to the most backward stratum of society but he worked for all the people. He had no trace of bitterness in him, which is what makes him truly great.

Over the last 10 years, our government has walked the path of the Jan Nayak, reflecting in schemes and policies that have brought transformative empowerment. One of the biggest tragedies of our polity has been that, barring a few leaders like Karpoori ji, the call for social justice was restricted to being a political slogan. Inspired by Karpoori ji’s vision, we implemented it as an effective governance model.

I can say with confidence and pride that the Jan Nayak would have been very proud of India’s feat of freeing 25 crore people from the clutches of poverty in the last few years. These are people from the most backward sections of society, who were denied basic facilities nearly seven decades after freedom from colonial rule. At the same time, our efforts towards saturation—of ensuring every scheme reaches 100% coverage—echoes his commitment to social welfare.

Today, when people from the OBC, SC and ST communities are becoming entrepreneurs due to MUDRA loans, it fulfills Karpoori ji’s vision of economic independence. Likewise, it was our government which had the privilege of extending SC, ST and OBC reservation. We also had the honour of setting up the OBC Commission—which was opposed by the Congress, sadly—which is working on the path shown by Karpoori ji. Our PM-Vishwakarma Scheme will also bring new avenues of prosperity for crores of people belonging to OBC communities across India.

As a person belonging to the backward classes myself, I have much to thank Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur for. Unfortunately, we lost Karpoori ji at a relatively young age of 64. We lost him when we needed him the most. Yet, he lives on in the heart and minds of crores of people due to his work. He was a true Jan Nayak.