Loan scam case: Supreme Court cancels bail granted to DHFL's Wadhawans

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said the high court and the trial court committed error in granting bail to them.

"We have no hesitation in holding that the charge sheet having been filed against the respondent accused in the prescribed time limit and the cognizance had been taken by the special court of the offences alleged committed by them, the respondents could not have claimed the statutory right of default bail under Section 167 (2) of CrPC on the ground that the investigation for other accused was pending," the bench said.

It also directed that Wadhawans be taken into custody forthwith.

The CBI had earlier assailed in the top court the statutory bail granted by courts below to Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, had said that the charge sheet in the case was filed well within the 90 days statutory period and yet the statutory bail was granted to the accused.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an accused becomes entitled for grant of statutory bail if the probe agency fails to file the charge sheet on conclusion of the investigation in a criminal case within 60 or 90 days period.

In this case, the CBI filed the charge sheet on the 88th day after registration of the FIR and the trial court granted default bail to the accused and the Delhi High Court upheld the order, the law officer had said.