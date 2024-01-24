Maha uproar as Oppn abuzz with BJP’s ‘Op Lotus’ ahead of LS polls

MUMBAI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok sabha elections, the Opposition in Maharashtra suspects a mega ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach some of its leaders and induct them into the BJP.

The speculation was triggered by BJP minister Girish Mahajan, who is close to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said there will be a “big political earthquake in the state.”

He also hinted that several Opposition leaders were keen to join the BJP as they saw no future in the “demoralized opposition.” Mahajan’s remark drew strength from the recent expulsion of state Congress leader Ulhas Patil and his daughter Varsha Ulhas. The buzz is that both are likely to join the BJP.

Sources said either of them can be the BJP candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Raver constituency in place of sitting MP Raksha Khadse, the daughter-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.