Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan shoots at colleagues, self

GUWAHATI: An Assam Rifles jawan in Manipur opened fire on his colleagues, injuring six of them, and then, shot self.

The incident was reported from a unit of the paramilitary force on Wednesday morning. The jawan joined his unit on January 20 after returning from leave. He hailed from the state.

The Assam Rifles authorities ordered a probe into the incident.

Manipur Police shared a statement of the Assam Rifles authorities on X, formerly Twitter.

“There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur. One Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are non-Manipuris); later the individual shot himself. All injured have been evacuated to Military Hospital for further treatment and reported to be stable,” the statement said.