'Many foreign universities want to come to India, but are cautious since it's election year'

CHENNAI: Coimbatore holds the potential to attract foreign universities, especially from African countries, owing to the welcoming atmosphere for international students in Tamil Nadu, said Eldho Mathews, Programme Officer (Internationalisation of Higher Education), Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), while speaking about the establishment of foreign universities in India at the 13th edition of the two-day ThinkEdu Conclave 2024, presented by SASTRA University, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mathews also remarked that "Many universities want to come to India, but this year is our election year, so they are cautious about it."

During the panel discussion on the first day of the conclave, themed "Foreign Universities in India: Is It The Gold Standard?", chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Mathews, alongside Amrita Sadarangani, Head of College of Science and Engineering Partnerships, India, University of Edinburgh, and Michaela Küchler, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, shared their perspectives on India’s capability to host foreign universities.