NCP plans stir as Pawar kin faces ED questioning

MUMBAI: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with money laundering case. The NCP has been preparing for a massive show of strength in support of Pawar at NCP office in Mumbai on January 24.

Pawar is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd in Pune and is under investigation in an alleged case of money-laundering. The MLA from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, is the grand-nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of NCP working president Supriya Sule, who is the MP from Baramati.

NCP sources said when Pawar will walk into the ED office at Ballard Pier, Sule is likely to accompany him to the ED office that is located close to the party office. Besides, Sharad is also likely to sit in the NCP office till the interrogation of Rohit Pawar ends at ED office.

In August 2019, an FIR was lodged by the Mumbai Police on alleged money laundering involving the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank. The probe pertains to allegations of diversion and deposit of funds of a company that bid for the purchase of ailing cooperative sugar factory.