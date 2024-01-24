NEET aspirant kills self in hostel room in Kota

KOTA: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room here, police said on Wednesday.

It is the first case of suspected student suicide in the coaching hub this year.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the police have recovered the body from a hostel in New Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota.

Kota Hostel Association president Naveen Mittal said the fan in the youth's room was not equipped with anti-suicide device in violation of guidelines set up for hostels in the district.

Mittal said the association would blacklist the hostel and recommend the district administration to seize the hostel.

He said there were still several hostels in the city where guidelines were not being followed.

Kota district authorities had ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans that foils suicide attempts.