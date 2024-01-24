Post-victory, Hasina push to complete Bangladesh Bhavana in Santiniketan

KOLKATA: The Bangladesh government has given the go-ahead for the completion of the Bangladesh Bhavana museum in Santiniketan following Sheikh Hasina’s victory in the recently concluded election, said an official of the state government. Bangladesh Bhavana was inaugurated on the Visva Bharati campus in 2018 but its museum has remained a makeshift one.

“We have received approval from the Bangladesh government about completion of the museum’s pending work. Since the Covid pandemic, the museum’s work came to a halt.

The approval came shortly after Sheikh Hasina’s victory in the election in Bangladesh,” said an officer of the central university. Sources in the university said a team led by Md Kamruzzaman, director of Bangladesh National Museum, is likely to visit Santiniketan end of this month to finalise the plans for the museum’s future activities.

On May 25, 2018, Bangladesh Bhavana was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina but Covid forced the makeshift museum to close in 2020 stalling its completion too. The 44,261 sqft facility set up with funds provided by Dhaka encompasses a museum, a library, an auditorium and a centre research on the Liberation War of 1971 apart from the neighbouring country’s history, culture and art.