The India link to French contingent at R-Day march

NEW DELHI: The marching contingent of France participating in the Republic Day Parade has several Indians and Nepalese origin forces who will be saluting the President and the Chief Guest.

“The contingent will include six personnel who are of Indian origin and as many of Nepalese origin,” said Capt Louis Noel, Contingent Commander of the French Foreign Legion, on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band from France are taking part in the parade.

Along with the IAF aircraft, one Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will also participate in the fly-past.

“This occasion for the French Foreign Legion (FFL) troops is an honour,” said Captain Loic Alexandre. “We are very honoured to be here. We saw a contingent of the Indian Army in Paris last year. So, they proved that they were a part of a great army. That’s why we are very proud to be here,” he said.