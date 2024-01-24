The India link to French contingent at R-Day march

NEW DELHI: The marching contingent of France participating in the Republic Day Parade has several Indians and Nepalese origin forces who will be saluting the President and the Chief Guest.
“The contingent will include six personnel who are of Indian origin and as many of Nepalese origin,” said Capt Louis Noel, Contingent Commander of the French Foreign Legion, on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band from France are taking part in the parade.
Along with the IAF aircraft, one Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will also participate in the fly-past.
“This occasion for the French Foreign Legion (FFL) troops is an honour,” said Captain Loic Alexandre. “We are very honoured to be here. We saw a contingent of the Indian Army in Paris last year. So, they proved that they were a part of a great army. That’s why we are very proud to be here,” he said.
While the Indian forces are prepared to showcase Nari Shakti on Republic Day, the overall in charge of the French contingent is also a woman, Col Anne-Laure Michel.
Major General Sumit Mehta, the deputy parade commander and the chief of staff of the Delhi area, said for the first time, an all-woman tri-services contingent will take part in the parade which will include women personnel from the Army’s Corps of Military Police with women personnel drawn from the Navy and IAF.
The Delhi Area organises the Republic day Parade and is commanded by the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar.
On the National Day in France in July 2023, also known as Bastille Day, PM Modi was invited as the guest of honour. A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces marched alongside their French counterparts on Bastille Day. The day marks the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.