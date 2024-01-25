Two groups clash after Vallabhbhai Patel's statue pulled down in Ujjain

In a video of the incident which went viral on social media, a group of people were seen pulling down the statue with a tractor.

They wanted that a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar be installed at the site, instead of Patel's, police sources said.

The statue of Patel was installed at the site close to the Makdone bus stand late Wednesday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nitesh Bhargav told PTI over phone that they were inquiring when the statue was installed.

An investigation is underway after which cases would be registered, he said.