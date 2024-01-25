Defence ministry set to acquire 14 fast patrol vessels for Coast Guard

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards enhancing maritime security, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, for the acquisition of 14 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

The Ministry of Defence said, “The value of the contract is Rs 1070.47 crore. These multi-role fast patrol vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category and will be delivered in total of 63 months.”

“These patrol vessels will be equipped with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, including multipurpose drones, wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and AI capability, enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the Indian Coast Guard to face new age multidimensional challenges,” the ministry said.

These modern fast patrol vessels will play a critical role in enhancing fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations including in shallow waters, assistance to ships/crafts in distress, towing capabilities, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations, anti-piracy operations.

In line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the contract will boost the nation’s indigenous ship-building capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector. The project will effectively generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country.

The force came into being in February 1977 with a fleet strength of just seven ships for surveillance in the Indian waters and 2.01 million square kilometers of Exclusive Economic Zone. At present, it comprises 184 surface ships.

India, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs, has 15,106.7 kilometres of land border and a coastline of 7,516.6 kilometres, including island territories. The Indian Coast Guard is an auxiliary service for Maritime Law Enforcement, undertaking “safety and protection” tasks in Indian waters.