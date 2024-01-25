End of dry spell as Valley finally to get snowfall

SRINAGAR: Snow lovers may finally rejoice as Kashmir is expected to receive few spells of snowfall till January 31, beginning Thursday, thus ending the long dry spell in the region.

Winter this year has been very dry with plains, including Srinagar, receiving no snowfall and upper reaches including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg receiving very less snow.

Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmed, said the dry spell is likely to end as few Western Disturbances are likely to hit the Valley, which may lead to rains and snowfall.

The spells of snowfall will begin from Thursday (January 25). “Light snowfall is expected at isolated places in upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on January 25 night.

On January 26-27, there is forecast of light rain over plains and light snow at isolated places in higher reaches,” Mukhtar said.

He said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over many places in J&K on January 28-29. Mukhtar said there is further possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places on January 30-31.