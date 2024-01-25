Fissures in grand-alliance as Nitish takes jibe at Lalu

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday taunted his coalition partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, saying that some people projected themselves as leaders by promoting their family members.

Nitish was addressing a gathering at the Veterinary College ground in the state capital to celebrate the birth centenary of two-time chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, whose name was nominated for the Bharat Ratna award late on Tuesday.

The event was organised by JD(U), of which Nitish is the national president. He pointed out that Thakur never promoted his family members and the party made his son Ramakant Thakur a minister and Rajya Sabha member only after his death.

“I also learnt from Thakur and never promoted my family member in politics,” Nitish asserted. His remark has also come at a time when Lalu is reportedly pressuring him to vacate his chair and elevate his son and deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, to the CM’s post.