Follow Hague Convention on adoption: Karnataka HC tells Indian couple in Germany

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has directed a couple from India to follow the Hague Convention and apply for a 'Conformity Certificate' for their adopted child through the German authorities as the husband is a resident of that country.

The couple had knocked on the doors of the HC seeking a direction to the District Child Protection Unit for issuing them with a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) and a 'Conformity Certificate'.

The couple had adopted a girl child and the adoption deed between the biological mother and the couple was registered before the sub-registrar in the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapura on March 29, 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner had also verified the deed and recommended that necessary action be taken for the adoption.

But still the District Child Protection Unit refused to grant them the NOC and Conformity Certificate.

Their petition was heard by Justice M Nagaprasanna.

The Deputy Solicitor General of India, H Shanti Bhushan, who appeared for the Union, contended that the adoption under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act was not internationally recognised and any inter-country adoption has to be done through the Hague Convention.

Under the Hague Convention to which Germany was also a signatory, the couple were required to go before the country in which the father resides, communicate a mail to the Indian counterpart under the adoption regulations and within 10 days a certificate and NOC would be issued in this country.