French President Macron in Jaipur; will participate in roadshow with PM Modi

JAIPUR: French president Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday in this decked-up city, where he will spend several hours savouring the sites and perhaps some roadside chai, before engaging in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening India-France ties.

Macron, who is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, was visiting Jaipur's iconic sites, including the hilltop Amber Palace, and was scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Modi later in the day.

The two leaders will hold official talks at Rambagh Palace hotel in the evening.

The French delegation was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the airport.