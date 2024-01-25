Gyanvapi mosque built on remains of pre-existing temple, claims Hindu side lawyer citing ASI survey

VARANASI: The ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex here suggests that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple, claimed counsel for the Hindu side Vishnu Shankar Jain on Thursday.

Jain told reporters that copies of the survey report consisting of 839 pages were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening. The survey report makes it clear that the mosque was built on remains of a pre-existing temple demolished it in the past, he said.

"The ASI has said that there existed a large Hindu Temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. This is the conclusive finding of the ASI," he claimed.

The advocate also alleged that the survey report has sufficient evidence of the existence of a temple over which the mosque was built.