In a 1st, PM to interact with 50L first-time voters today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect virtually with nearly 50 lakh first-time voters from all corners of the country on Thursday. The voters will virtually interact with Modi from over 5,000 locations across the nation, sharing their enthusiasm before casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in April and May.

Providing details to the media on Wednesday, BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya announced that the interaction between Modi and first-time voters would take place on National Voters’ Day as part of a programme organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Surya emphasised that young voters had played a pivotal role in electing Modi as the Prime Minister in 2014 and securing his re-election in 2019. “They are very enthusiastic about electing Modi ji as prime minister for a third term,” he said, underscoring the positive impact of Modi’s leadership on job opportunities for the country’s youth. He also mentioned that many first-time voters would have the opportunity to speak virtually with the PM.

“This is a historic event, as it marks the first time a Prime Minister will interact with young voters on such a scale. This interaction will undoubtedly boost the participation of first-time voters in elections and strengthen the foundation of our country’s democracy,” added Surya.