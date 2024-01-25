No-snow results in high number of forest fires in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has witnessed the highest number of forest fire cases in the country in 2024, with over 600 alerts issued. Officials from the department attribute this situation to minimal rainfall and snowfall. The dry weather and lack of moisture in the soil have led to an unprecedented surge in forest fire incidents.

Following Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh ranks second with over 400 alerts, while Jammu and Kashmir holds third place with approximately 250 alerts.

For the past four days, the forests in the Nagnath range of the Kedarnath wildlife division have been engulfed in smoke and flames. Forest Range Officer Naval Kishore stated, “Our team is currently dedicated to extinguishing the fire, and we are also implementing measures to control its spread to other areas.”

“The pine forests of Aila, Partoli, and Lakhri Tok under Jaurasi and Masoli beats have been burnt, and the fire has now reached the Bamnath beat forest. Forest personnel and local villagers are engaged in extinguishing the fire, but it remains a significant challenge due to the difficult geographical conditions in this forest,” revealed sources from the forest department.