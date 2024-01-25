PM Modi rolls out red carpet for President Macron as France eyes trade deals with India

JAIPUR: French President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet reception in India on Thursday with a welcome parade of elephants, as France eyes lucrative deals with the world's fifth-largest economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Macron for a banquet in a 19th-century maharaja's palace, and on Friday the French leader will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations that will showcase a colourful military parade with massed ranks of tanks, camel cavalry and a fighter jet fly-past.

India's foreign ministry says New Delhi and Paris are "strategic partners", while the French presidency says the trip will "consolidate and deepen diplomatic and economic relations."

Western democracies have concerns about human rights in India, their differences over the war in Ukraine and New Delhi's close ties with Moscow -- its key military supplier. But the United States and its European allies are courting India as a military and economic counterweight to China.

France hopes to build on its military contracts after the Indian defence ministry purchased French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines in multibillion-dollar deals.

Macron -- who according to Indian media is visiting the country after US President Joe Biden was unable to take up an invite -- is also hoping France can sell six EPR nuclear reactors.

With a red flower garland around his neck, Macron shook hands with cheering schoolchildren waving flags of both nations after landing in Jaipur, in Rajasthan state.

"We want to have more Indian students in France," he said.

Macron also visited the hilltop Amber Palace, Jantar Mantar observatory and Hawa Mahal in a carefully curated tour that ended at an iconic palace-turned-hotel.