Ranchi Diary: Conspiracy to impose Prez rule using CRPF

The deployment of CRPF outside his residence during the interrogation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land scam case on January 20 was termed a conspiracy to impose President’s rule in Jharkhand by the JMM. Calling the step “provocative and illegal”, the party said that if the JMM workers had not exercised restraint, a violent situation could have arisen. JMM said that in view of the ED action, Ranchi district administration had ensured the security of ED officials and gave adequate security to its office. Notably, about 500 CRPF personnel in eight buses had reached CM’s official residence on January 20.

PM Modi likely to visit state twice in February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jharkhand twice within a week next month. He will first visit Dhanbad on February 4 to inaugurate Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant at Sindri. He will then take part in BJP’s ST session to be held in Ranchi on February 11. It is expected that Modi during the ST session to be held at Prabhat Tara Maidan, will not only meet the tribal leaders publically, but will also be meeting some of them personally. Modi had also visited Ulihatu, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Khunti on November 15.

Jharkhand teacher special invitee for R-Day parade

Sapan Kumar Patralekh, who introduced black board model of teaching during the pandemic, is one of the special invitees for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26. Patralekh has received invitation from the Central Government to watch the Republic Day parade with his family in the VIP gallery. He has also been invited for the programmes to be held on January 26, 27 and 28 as a special guest. Patralekh was also a part of the special programme organised in Delhi in the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and was invited to attend the G20. Modi had discussed the initiatives taken by Patralekh on education.

