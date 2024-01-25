‘Rising consumption of junk food may lead to obesity and diabetes in Indians’

NEW DELHI: Rising consumption of unhealthy diets by Indians may lead to a public health crisis in the form of rapidly increasing obesity and diabetes, said an article published in the international journal Preventive Medicine Research and Reviews.

“Marketing in the food industry plays a significant role in the rampant use of ultra-processed food that leads to lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension,” said the article authored by Dr Arun Gupta, convener, Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi).

To urgently control the Non-communicable diseases (NCD) crisis, the government needs to bring in a public health bill to reduce the consumption of foods high in added sugar, sodium, and fat (HFSS) and ultra-processed foods (UPF), popularly called junk food, said Dr Gupta, who is a former member of PM’s Council on India’s Nutrition Challenges.