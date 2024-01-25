Karnataka ex-CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP, months after joining Congress
BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined his old party on Thursday.
Shettar, a Lingayat leader from the North Karnataka region, rejoined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, and the party central leaders at BJP national headquarters in New Delhi.
"India has become a very strong country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. He should again become the PM. I am rejoining BJP with that belief and purpose,” Shettar said.
Soon after returning to BJP, Shettar announced that he had tendered his resignation to the State Legislative Council membership as well as to the primary membership of the Congress party.
"I am rejoining the BJP. The party had given me many responsibilities in the past, but because of some other issues, I went to the Congress party," Shettar said.
Shettar had joined Congress before the May 10, 2023 assembly polls in the state after he was denied a ticket to contest the polls from Hubli -Dharwad Central seat. He had joined Congress and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls.
In the assembly polls, Shettar had helped Congress to woo the dominant Lingayat community voters in many assembly segments in North Karnataka. After Congress returned to power in the state, Shettar was made MLC.
On Thursday morning, before rejoining the party, Shettar along with BS Yediyurappa and Vijayendra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Shettar said he is very happy to return to the BJP and work to strengthen the party. The former CM said in the last few months, many BJP leaders in the state felt that he should rejoin the party.
Former CM BS Yediyurappa said Shettar returning to BJP will help the party win over 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2019 polls, the BJP had won 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state under BS Yediyurappa's leadership.