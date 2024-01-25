Karnataka ex-CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP, months after joining Congress

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined his old party on Thursday.

Shettar, a Lingayat leader from the North Karnataka region, rejoined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, and the party central leaders at BJP national headquarters in New Delhi.

"India has become a very strong country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. He should again become the PM. I am rejoining BJP with that belief and purpose,” Shettar said.