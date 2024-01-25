UP government to net Rs 4L cr as huge rush of devotees continues

LUCKNOW: A day after consecration, the offerings to Ram Lalla was the tune of over Rs 3 crore owing to the massive influx of visitors to Ayodhya to have a glimpse of the deity. If the trend continues, it is an indication towards a likely boost to Uttar Pradesh’s economy, say several national and international estimates.

A recent paper by the SBI Research claimed that owing to the Ram temple and initiatives being taken by the state and central government in Ayodhya to catapult it into a major tourist destination, the state of Uttar Pradesh could see tax collections of as much as Rs 5,000 crore in 2024-25.

A respectable leap taking the state nearer to the target of US$ 1 trillion economy. The report adds that Ayodhya will be the most important factor and with the anticipated growth in tourism, UP could become richer by about Rs 4 lakh crore this year.