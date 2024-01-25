Now, women, SC/ST communities to get pension after 50 years of age in Jharkhand

Around 6 lakh women are estimated to benefit from the scheme and ₹22.2 crore has been approved for the scheme in the current fiscal, said Dadel.

According to CM Soren, Adivasi and Dalit do not get work at the age of 50, and hence, efforts are being made by his government to find out how to preserve and keep them safe.

Earlier on the completion of four years of his government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced that the Adivasi and Dalit people would get old age pension at the age of 50 years and not at the age of 60 years. According to Soren, only 16 lakh people in the state had received pension benefits in 20 years since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000.