58 children fall sick after eating meal at school in MP

REWA: As many as 58 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after having meal following the Republic Day function at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Friday.

"The condition of most of them was stable while one girl has been admitted to a government hospital here," he said.

The children were served poori-sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr K L Namdeo.