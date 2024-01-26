600-year-old spirit of Bastar tribals in Chhattisgarh tableau at R-day parade

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s unique tableau depicting the tribal society based on their 600-year-old tradition of steadfast decision-making abilities will be showcased as ‘Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar’ on Kartavya Path in New Delhi as part of Republic Day parade on Friday.
Apparently in conformity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that ‘India is the mother of democracy’, the tableau narrates not just the early tradition of decision-making but also the tribal society’s representative and self-determining realisation as a way of life in Bastar even after 75 years of Independence.
The state’s tableau portrays the beauty of tribal craft, too, with the forepart exhibiting a considerable figurine of a tribal girl in traditional aesthetics attire, symbolising the self-assured and commanding status of females of the tribal communities of Bastar. The highlights of the ‘Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad’ are the embellished elephants made of terracotta sculpted on four sides of the platform, signifying the people’s power.
The ‘Muria Darbar’ will also show a glimpse of cultural development witnessed in Bastar from primitive times till now. The rear part of the tableau is characterised as the dominion of Limau Raja of Bade Dongar. A beautiful Nandi made of bell metal is placed near Limau Raja on the platform. A moving heritage where the collective belief, self-assurance, and cultural appeal of the tribal society will also be on display.
The tableau will be followed by music and dance when the folk artists will perform the ‘Parab’ tribal dance in the Dhurwa community.