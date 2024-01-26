600-year-old spirit of Bastar tribals in Chhattisgarh tableau at R-day parade

The state’s tableau portrays the beauty of tribal craft, too, with the forepart exhibiting a considerable figurine of a tribal girl in traditional aesthetics attire, symbolising the self-assured and commanding status of females of the tribal communities of Bastar. The highlights of the ‘Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad’ are the embellished elephants made of terracotta sculpted on four sides of the platform, signifying the people’s power.

The ‘Muria Darbar’ will also show a glimpse of cultural development witnessed in Bastar from primitive times till now. The rear part of the tableau is characterised as the dominion of Limau Raja of Bade Dongar. A beautiful Nandi made of bell metal is placed near Limau Raja on the platform. A moving heritage where the collective belief, self-assurance, and cultural appeal of the tribal society will also be on display.

The tableau will be followed by music and dance when the folk artists will perform the ‘Parab’ tribal dance in the Dhurwa community.