ASI report hints at ‘temple’ under Gyanvapi mosque

LUCKNOW: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reportedly claimed in its scientific survey report of Gyanvapi mosque premises that there existed a large Hindu temple before the construction of the existing structure (the mosque).

The ASI conducted a 90-day survey of the mosque premises, except the sealed area of the ablution pond, using modern technological tools to ascertain if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The survey was conducted in compliance with Varanasi district court’s order of July 21, 2023. It was affirmed by the Allahabad HC on August 3, 2023, and the Supreme Court on August 4.

However, after receiving the ASI report through the court, Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu plaintiffs in the case, said ASI’s GPR (ground penetrating radar) study had confirmed that the existing mosque stood over a pre-existing structure as suggested by the architecture.