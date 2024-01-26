ASI report hints at ‘temple’ under Gyanvapi mosque

LUCKNOW: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reportedly claimed in its scientific survey report of Gyanvapi mosque premises that there existed a large Hindu temple before the construction of the existing structure (the mosque).
The ASI conducted a 90-day survey of the mosque premises, except the sealed area of the ablution pond, using modern technological tools to ascertain if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The survey was conducted in compliance with Varanasi district court’s order of July 21, 2023. It was affirmed by the Allahabad HC on August 3, 2023, and the Supreme Court on August 4.
However, after receiving the ASI report through the court, Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu plaintiffs in the case, said ASI’s GPR (ground penetrating radar) study had confirmed that the existing mosque stood over a pre-existing structure as suggested by the architecture.
Jain told the media after receiving the survey report that the outcome of a study of the western wall, central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure was a “clear indication of a large Hindu temple” that existed there, and which was demolished on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century.
Jain referred to the studies of the western chamber and the western wall which were a part of the pre-existing structure. A systematic reuse of pillars and pilasters of a pre-existing structure in the currently existing edifice and inscriptions on it in Arabic and Persian on loose stone and sculptural remains in cellars showed that there existed a large Hindu temple, he said.
He said the remains of three wings, including southwest chambers of the pre-existing structure, still existed while others were covered with stone flooring. “Plasters, pillars and figures of the temple were destroyed,” he added.
As many as 34 inscriptions were reused, he said. “Inscriptions were mentioned from Devnagri, Telugu and Kannada scriptures. Names of Janardan, Umeshwar and Rudra were evident in inscriptions while Mahamukti Mandap is also mentioned in inscriptions,” Jain said mentioning that the ASI had considered those inscriptions as significant point in its report.However, non-committal over the survey report findings, the Muslim side said after studying the report, it would move forward with the legal battle.
839-page report
The ASI-conducted survey covered 21500.5 sqm of the mosque
The 839-page final report submitted in a sealed cover to the court on Dec 18
District judge ruled the ASI report would be given to both sides
Both Hindu plaintiffs and Muslim defendants received a copy