Bootlegger Bhupi who killed a cop in ‘dry’ Gujarat nabbed from Rajasthan

AHMEDABAD: An alleged bootlegger, identified by the Gujarat police as Bhupendra alias Bhupi, who along with his driver mowed down a cop during a chase on Wednesday, was arrested from Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Gujarat State Monitoring Cell said Bhupi allegedly killed an Assistant Police Sub Inspector and injured his colleague by hitting a PCR vehicle. The police later seized liquor bottles worth Rs 14, 000 from the car in which the suspects were travelling.

The incident took place at Kanbha on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Superintendent of Police Ahmedabad (rural), Megha Tevar told the media that the police have arrested Bhupiand his driver, Rupesh. “The person who came to take the liquor supply was also apprehended along with another person” said the officer.

The slain police officer has been identified as Baldev Ninama, 47. The two suspects escaped after leaving their vehicle at the scene. The seized vehicle allegedly carried country liquor worth Rs 14,000.

“Ninama, and the GRD jawan were rushed to a hospital. Ninama succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, while the injured jawan was undergoing treatment,” Tevar said.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). Gujarat is a dry state, which prohibits the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor. Bootleggers in the state have twice attacked the police personnel in a month.

On January 5, a sub-inspector was injured when a crowd led by an alleged local bootlegger attacked him as he attempted to raid a liquor den in Zinzuwada village, Surendranagar district.

The PCR van was on patrol and overtook the bootleggers’ speeding car. As the police vehicle attempted to stop it, the car rammed into the van. Sources said the liqour was being ferried from Kheda to a bootlegger in Narol.

Second incident

