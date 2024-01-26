CM Mann targets Centre over non-inclusion of Punjab tableau in R-Day parade

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday again hit out at the Centre over the non-inclusion of the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, saying the occasion cannot be imagined without a state that has made countless sacrifices for the motherland.

Addressing a Republic Day function in Ludhiana, Mann said the tableaus which were "rejected" by the Centre were on Friday included as part of the parade in the state.

Mann also took on the Centre on some other issues and said Punjab is a very loyal state and a situation should not be created where this loyalty is mistrusted.