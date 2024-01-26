Congress's Adhir Ranjan apologises to Derek O'Brien for calling him 'foreigner'

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday apologised to Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien for calling him a "foreigner".

The Congress leader called Derek O'Brien to apologise to him and also posted on X that "I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O'BRIEN for a word inadvertently uttered by me on him as FOREIGNER".

Sources said the TMC leader accepted the apology.