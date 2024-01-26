Day after Didi snaps ties, Rahul yatra enters Bengal

KOLKATA: Hours after West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee made a loud and clear announcement ruling out an alliance with the INDIA bloc partner Congress in the eastern state for the 2024 general elections, Rahul-Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bengal on Thursday.

“I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you. BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight away injustice together,” Gandhi addressed a gathering at Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar.

He flew to Bagdogra airport and returned to Delhi on Thursday as the party planned to resume the event on January 28, after the Republic Day celebrations break.

The yatra will be closely watched against the backdrop of Mamata’s announcement expressing her discontent for not informing her about Gandhi’s event despite being scheduled to travel through various districts in the state. Gandhi is also visiting the state for the first time since campaigning here for the 2021 Assembly elections.