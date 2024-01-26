'Father is higher than heaven': Jharkhand HC quotes Mahabharata to describe son's duty towards parents

RANCHI: While delivering judgment in the case of a dispute between a man and his father, the Jharkhand High Court has quoted the Mahabharata and scriptures to highlight the role of a son towards his parents.

Justice Subhash Chand has mentioned the replies of Yudhisthira against the questions of the Yaksha God.

The "father is higher than heaven" is one of the statements of the eldest Pandava brother in the Mahabharata.

A 60-year-old man, Deoki Sao, had filed a petition before the Family Court in Koderma seeking maintenance from his younger son Manoj Sao.

The court directed him to pay Rs 3000 per month to his elderly father.

Claiming that his father is money-minded and has several sources of income, Manoj filed a criminal revision in the high court challenging the order of the Family Court.

Deoki Sao, who lives with his elder son, equally divided the agricultural land he owned between his two sons.

Justice Chand observed that it is the duty of a son to look after his parents.

The court order said: "In Mahabharat, the Yaksh asked to Yudhisthira: What is weightier than the earth itself? What is higher than the heavens?'"

Yudhisthira answered: "The mother is weightier than the earth; the father is higher than the heaven. Even if for the sake of argument, the father earns something; it is pious duty of a son to maintain his old aged father, Justice Chand observed in the order."