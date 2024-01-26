'Hate crime': Minorities in Gujarat face targeted attacks; report reveals 55 incidents in 2022

AHMEDABAD: In a startling revelation, Gujarat bore witness to a staggering 55 attacks targeting minority communities in the year 2022, as detailed in a report by the Minority Coordination Committee (MCC).

The report documented a total of 55 unsettling incidents, with 53 assaults directed towards Muslims and two incidents targeting Christians, prompting a closer examination of the challenges faced by minority groups in the state.

The MCC report titled 'TARGETED: DOCUMENTING INCIDENTS AFFECTING MINORITIES IN GUJARAT' was released in October 2023, with seventy leaders from various areas of the state collaborating to acquire and compile material and produce the study.

The committee asserted that the study was undertaken "to expose the truth" concerning how the minority population is "targeted" and "pushed" to the margins of society.

The report documented 55 incidences of atrocities against minorities, the most recent of which occurred on December 30, 2022, when BJP Leader Raman Vora from the Junagadh district allegedly openly threatened members of the Muslim community.