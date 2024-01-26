India's grand 75th Republic Day parade commences on Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: India's 75th Republic Day parade featured an impressive display of its military might and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived around 10:30 on Friday at the venue in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak". The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the "Angrakshak' have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The President who is leading the nation with the 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard then unfurled the tricolour. The national anthem was sung followed by the ceremonial 21-gun salute using indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.