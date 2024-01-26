India's grand 75th Republic Day parade commences on Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: India's 75th Republic Day parade featured an impressive display of its military might and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital.
President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived around 10:30 on Friday at the venue in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak". The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.
This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the "Angrakshak' have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.
The President who is leading the nation with the 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard then unfurled the tricolour. The national anthem was sung followed by the ceremonial 21-gun salute using indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.
Parade Commander and General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar led the parade, followed by Parade Second-in-Command and Chief of Staff HQ, Delhi Area, Major General Sumit Mehta.
Winners of the highest gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, followed the parade commander. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retired), and Ashok Chakra winners Major General CA Pithawalla (retired), Colonel D Sreeram Kumar and Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retired).
The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, other than in the face of the enemy.
Focus on displaying 'Aatmanirbharta', 'Nari Shakti'
The armed forces displayed an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.
For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent was part of the event.
Around 15 women pilots enthralled the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing 'Nari Shakti'.
'Aavaahan' in R-Day parade takes centre stage
The parade was heralded by the melodious ensemble "Aavaahan" where over 100 women artistes played Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada for the first time instead of the traditional military bands.
The distinguished band comprising 112 women artistes skilfully played a diverse array of folk and tribal percussion instruments.
20 artistes showcased the rhythmic beats of Maharashtra's Dhol and Tasha, while 16 artistes brought the traditional Dappu of Telangana to life.
The ensemble also included 16 artistes playing Dhak and Dhol from West Bengal, with an additional eight artistes blowing conch shells.
10 artistes wielded Chenda, a traditional drum from Kerala, and 30 artistes showcased the energetic Dholu Kunitha of Karnataka.
Four artistes each handled Nadaswaram, Tutari, and Cymbals, creating a spectacular display of the unique shades of Indian culture on Kartavya Path.
A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and nine from central ministries and departments rolled down the Kartavya Path during the parade.
The ceremony started with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he paid solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.