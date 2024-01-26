Jharkhand Governor stirs controversy by labeling FIR against CRPF a 'government mistake'

RANCHI: Governor CP Radhakrishnan has labeled the FIR against CRPF officials and personnel during Chief Minister Hemant Soren's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 20 as a 'government mistake.' The FIR, filed under Sections 143, 188, and 353 of the IPC at Gonda Police Station in Ranchi, alleges that CRPF officials attempted to disturb peace, forcefully entered the Chief Minister's residence, and violated prohibitory orders imposed by the district administration to maintain law and order.

Notably, about 500 CRPF personnel in eight buses had reached Chief Minister’s official residence on January 20. They, however, returned after repeated requests made by the district administration in the wake of a possible disturbance and altercation with the armed JMM supporters present there.

Talking to the media persons after the programme organised to celebrate National Voter’s Day in Ranchi on Thursday, the Governor said that a gathering was organized unnecessarily in front of the CM House, and hence, the CRPF had to come. “This is Government’s mistake, his party’s mistake. This type of attitude must be stopped,” said the Governor.

Radhakrishnan further added that we must pledge to eradicate corruption from the society as it is a cancer for development. JMM on the other hand termed the deployment of CRPF outside the CM residence as a pre-planned ‘conspiracy’ to impose President's rule in Jharkhand. It said that the IG wanted a clash between the CRPF personnel and the JMM workers, so that citing a law and order issue in the State President's Rule could be imposed accusing the state government of failure of the Constitutional system.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that Governor’s statement is nothing but the English version of what Babulal Marandi had said two days back. “When political workers sense any danger to their leader or ideology, they automatically assemble to protect him. If the magistrate did not call the CRPF, how come they reached there… and they are justifying the act which is not right,” said Bhattacharya.

Congress also justified JMM workers gathering outside the CM House while he was being questioned by ED. “If the workers stand for their leader then this is actual democracy…does the Governor wants to end democracy,” said Congress Spokesperson Rakesh Sinha.

Meanwhile, in response to the 9th summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a land scam-related case, CM Hemant Soren communicated his unavailability to appear before the agency until March 31st, 2024. In a letter dispatched to the ED on Thursday, the CM cited prior commitments until the specified date, making it impossible for him to attend.

Notably, Soren had previously ignored seven summons from the ED but eventually appeared for the eighth summon. However, instead of visiting the ED's zonal office, he summoned ED officials to his residence for recording his statement on January 20. The recent 9th summon from the ED sought Soren's cooperation in determining the time and location for questioning between January 27 and 31.