'Kerala, Telangana has more female students in higher education institutions in the country': AISHE

NEW DELHI: Kerala, Telangana, Haryana and Assam are the top four states that have more female enrolment in the country as compared to other states, according to the government’s All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report.

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh follow the four states.

The total female enrolment is 2,06,91,792, according to the report, which is the primary source of comprehensive statistics on the Higher Education scenario in the country.

According to the report, the total estimated enrolment in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2021-22 is 4,32,68,181, out of which 96,38,345 is in Universities and its Constituent Units, 3,14,59,092 is in colleges, and 21,70,744 in stand-alone institutions.

However, the six states that saw maximum student enrolment are Uttar Pradesh (69.73 lakh students), Maharashtra (45.78 lakh students), Tamil Nadu (33.09 lakh students), Madhya Pradesh (28 lakh students), West Bengal (27.22 lakh students), and Rajasthan (26.89 lakh students).

“These states account for 53.32% of total student enrolment,” the report said, adding that these states also house 51.4% of the total population of 18-23 years.