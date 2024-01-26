Kolkata Diary: Public grievance redress kiosks up at city airport

Two public grievance redress kiosks have been set up at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday. Commuters who do not want to go to the police station can file complaints at the terminal. A kiosk each has come up at the departure and arrival levels and can be accessed through gate 3C of the terminal. The kiosks, which became functional from Tuesday, have been installed by the Bidhannagar police commissionerate, in association with the NGO Caring Minds and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Police said the kiosks had been set up to help passengers report their complaints faster.

Govt seeks clarity from RVNL on train route

The West Bengal government has sought clarity from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing authority for East-West Metro, about the plan for the proposed interchange at Esplanade station before deciding on restoring Kidderpore-Esplanade train route. The three Metro lines—north-south, east-west and Joka-Esplanade will converge at Esplanade. The proposed Esplanade station of East-West Metro is being built at Curzon Park and the state government has sought details of the station and a proposed multi-modal transport hub that will come up next to it.

Civic body mayor asks engineers to start project

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim asked civic engineers to start desilting drains that merge with sewer lines under arterial roads and ensure that the project is over by the monsoon this year. The mayor’s instruction to engineers was in response to a call during the weekly phone-in programme Talk to Mayor. Hakim asked the engineers of the civic body to address the issue. “We have taken up desilting work under many arterial roads but that will not yield any result unless the drains that branch off from thoroughfares are also desilted,” said Hakim. Sources said departments are responsible for desilting underground sewer lines.

Pranab Mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com