KTR hints at BRS leading a third front in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The BRS leader further said that the meeting of the INDIA bloc was merely a 'Chai-biscuit' meeting. "No one can form any alliance with the Congress by tolerating their arrogance. We earlier also said that the INDI Alliance meeting is just a chai-biscuit meeting. It has turned out to be true. The TMC and the AAP have proved this. Others will also not be with them (Congress). The party is 'Ghamandi' (arrogant), and they don't believe in taking anyone along," he said.

The INDIA bloc is currently attempting to combat the inner differences emerging within the alliance.

Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, announced they would go solo in their respective states in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, a day after the duo made the announcement, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi adopted a conciliatory tone, saying that the INDIA bloc will fight 'Anyay' together.

"BJP and RSS are spreading hatred, violence, and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together," he said while addressing a public gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The conciliatory tone was also sounded by Jairam Ramesh, who reiterated that Mamata was an important part of the INDIA bloc.

"I have said that TMC is an important pillar of INDIA bloc, which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her... Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country. I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP; we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make INDIA Alliance successful. That is our duty," Jairam Ramesh said.

The INDIA bloc is an alliance of 28 parties formed to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls.