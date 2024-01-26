Maha Opposition rift as ally refuses to attend key meet

MUMBAI: After Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar declined to be a part of the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting on Thursday, the MVA got into action mode and requested him to attend another discussion scheduled for January 30.

The MVA had called the meeting of its prominent leaders to discuss the seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that are likely to occur around March-April. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, NCP state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut posted a letter this noon inviting Ambedkar for a meeting at 5.00 pm at Trident Hotel in Mumbai.

However, Ambedkar declined the invite, saying state Congress president Nana Patole has not been given the right to discuss the seat-sharing with alliance partners. He said unless the national president of any alliance partners of MVA invites him, he or his representatives will not be part of the MVA and INDIA. Sources said that during the MVA leaders meeting, NCP’s Jayant Patil spoke to Prakash Ambedkar. State Congress observer Ramesh Chennithala also spoke with him and ensured that he will be part of INDIA.