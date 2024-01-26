Meet Andaman's 'Nariyal Amma', chosen for Padma Shri for organic coconut farming

PORT BLAIR: Kamachi Chellammal, a 67-year-old woman of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was selected for the Padma Shri award for her outstanding contribution to organic coconut plantation.

Chellammal, popularly known as Nariyal Amma' hails from Rangachang in South Andaman.

She said she uses coconut leaves and husks as mulching on the plantation to preserve moisture in the soil during the post-rainy season.