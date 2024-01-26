Mumbai rally on Maratha quota fails to get nod

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Thursday did not allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to hold a protest at either Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park at Dadar on January 26.

However, Jarange is firm on holding a big rally in Mumbai. While Jarange wants to hold his protest at Azad Maidan, a designated site for agitations in south Mumbai from Friday, police suggested that he settle for International Corporate Park in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

The activist should adhere to directives passed by the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court from time to time regarding the conduct of agitations, and if the protesters failed to follow these directives, it would be considered contempt of court, a police notice said.

Jarange, spearheading the agitation seeking reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, set out for Mumbai from his village in Latur district in central Maharashtra on January 20. He reached Lonavala earlier in the day.