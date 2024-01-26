NHAI imposes stricter penalties on toll operators for breaching contracts

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed the officials to ensure that toll is collected through a set protocol and not by point-of-sale (POS) or any other software from the users, who are not using Fastag or overloaded vehicles.

In a recently released Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), the authority has also mandated officials to carry out surprise checks at toll plazas for strict enforcement of rules for fee collection.

The SOP states that the officials will ensure that all the transactions including cash – from non-Fastag and overloaded vehicles — and exemptions are processed only through the Toll Management System (TMS) of toll plaza.

Further, with an aim to strengthen transparency in tolling operations and ensure that toll is collected as per the set protocol, the NHAI has enhanced penalties for agencies — engaged in toll collection from highway users — if any breach of contract is found. For enhanced penalty, the authority has adequately made provisions in the contract agreement, which were approved in the executive committee meeting recently.

“Any use of parallel or alternative software, POS terminal, and POS billing machines etc are strictly prohibited and liable to be penalised...it is pertinent to mention that transactions outside the toll management system (TMS) not affects the operational transparency but also undervalues the Annual Potential Collection of the toll plazas,” read the circular issued to notify changes and SOP for implementation.