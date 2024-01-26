Nitish could re-embrace NDA between Jan 26 and 29

Sources said the JD(U) is pressing the BJP for Nitish to stay as CM till the next assembly elections in 2025. It is okay with two deputy CMs from BJP. “But the BJP wants its opposite — a BJP CM and two deputy CMs from the JD(U). It is likely to be sorted out through negotiations,” said a Patna-based BJP leader. The BJP hopes to tap the 36% extremely backward classes (EBCs) vote bank that is under Nitish’s sway.

“Nitish ji has done a lot for voters of these classes. The EBCs are silent but deciding voters in Bihar. They are still more or less with Nitish,” admitted a BJP leader. The buzz on Nitish strengthened recently after Union home minister Amit Shah, responding to media queries on the CM’s possible re-entry into the NDA, said if any such proposal comes, the BJP will think it over. Earlier in the day, BJP leaders from Bihar arrived in Delhi for consultations with Shah. In what was seen as a critique of Nitish’s attack on dynastic politics, Lalu’s daughter put out tweets, obliquely targeting him, but later deleted them. The posts possibly gave Nitish the perfect excuse to bolt, said JD(U) sources.