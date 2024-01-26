On 75th Republic Day, PM Modi wears multi-coloured 'bandhani' turban

NEW DELHI: Continuing his tradition of wearing flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a multi-coloured 'bandhani' print safa for his Republic Day look on Friday.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

He wore a white kurta-pyjama with a brown V-neck jacket.

The turban with a long trail had shades of yellow, saffron, pink and red.

Rajasthani turbans have been a popular choice of the prime minister for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks.

Last year too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with pants and kurta.

Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri 'bandhej' turban.