On 75th Republic Day, PM Modi wears multi-coloured 'bandhani' turban

Chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron being welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavyapath, in New Delhi, on Jan. 26, 2024.
PTI

NEW DELHI: Continuing his tradition of wearing flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a multi-coloured 'bandhani' print safa for his Republic Day look on Friday.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

He wore a white kurta-pyjama with a brown V-neck jacket.

The turban with a long trail had shades of yellow, saffron, pink and red.

Rajasthani turbans have been a popular choice of the prime minister for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks.

Last year too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with pants and kurta.

Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri 'bandhej' turban.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over.

He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red 'bandhani' turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani 'safa', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

In 2022, Modi had chosen a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap for the Republic Day celebrations.

The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch.

Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, Modi wore a 'Halari Pagdi', a bright red bandhej (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade  a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

