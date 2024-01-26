SC seeks Centre's reply on Kerala's plea against cap imposed on borrowing

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond in two weeks to a suit by the Kerala government accusing it of interfering in exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan told Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, to file its response to the suit as well as to an application moved by the state for urgent orders to avert the "impending financial crisis".