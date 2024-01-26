Women’s quota bill historic, says President

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, in her address on the eve of Republic Day on Thursday, defined the Women’s Reservation Bill as ‘historic’ and a revolutionary tool for women’s empowerment. The President also stated that the Ram temple would be marked in history as India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage.

Lauding India’s progress on the ideal of gender equality, she said, “We have also progressed further towards the ideal of gender equality, as the Parliament passed the historic Women’s Reservation Bill. I believe the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool for women’s empowerment and will go a long way in improving our governance process.”

Outlining the impact of this bill, she mentioned that when the participation of more and more women in matters of collective importance aligns with the needs of the masses, the country will shine further.

Speaking about the Ram temple, the President said that it will be marked in history as “India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage” and as a grand edifice, expressing not only people’s faith but also their enormous trust in the judicial process. “The construction of the temple commenced after due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, representing not only people’s faith but also a testament to their enormous trust in the judicial process,” she said.

The President touched upon various issues, including the welfare schemes initiated by the government, saying that it will be a proud day for the nation when homelessness “is a rarity.” She also spoke about the conflicts that have emerged in several parts of the world and emphasized the need to find a way out through reason.