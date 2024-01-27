1st time since 1962 war, Uttarakhand village to get facelift

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has embarked on a significant endeavor aimed at rehabilitating border villages through the Vibrant Village Programme, with Jadung in Uttarkashi district being selected as the pioneering location for this initiative. Since 1962, Jadung village has remained uninhabited, following the evacuation of its residents during the India-China dispute.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sachin Kurve, Secretary of Tourism for the state, told, “In the initial phase, the Tourism Department will undertake the restoration and enhancement of six homes that are in a dilapidated state, with a plan of promoting them as Homestays.”

“The unique feature of this project is that the tourism department will oversee the redevelopment of traditional houses into homestays, which will be managed by the villagers themselves”, Secretary Kurve said, adding, “The houses will be refurbished according to local architectural styles, locally sourced materials will be useds”. Situated at an elevation of approximately 3,800 meters, Jadung is a picturesque village that has gradually become desolate. However, it is poised to be revitalized through new initiatives.