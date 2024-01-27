Five killed in road accident as car collides with truck on Jalandhar-Pathankot road in Punjab

HOSHIARPUR: Five men were killed after their car collided with a truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police here said on Saturday.

The victims were on their way to Mukerian from Jalandhar on Friday night when the collision took place, Dasuya Police Station SHO Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh said.

As the car approached the Unchi Bassi village, it came into a collision with an unknown vehicle, causing it to hit the road divider, and subsequently, a truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, said police.