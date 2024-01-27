65 Gurugram highrises have structural faults: RWAs

CHANDIGARH: Around 65 high-rise buildings in Gurugram have structural anomalies and are awaiting auditing by competent authorities, according to the Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs).

In a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, the RWAs have requested that the builders be made accountable for the safety of the buildings. Also, the authorities should issue Occupation Certificates (OCs) only when safety of the structure is guaranteed, they added.

As Gurugram lies in seismic zone-4 and the buildings are not earthquake resistant, the occupants get terrified in the face of a quake.

Adding to the problems are issues like exposed iron bars, sagging balconies, cracks, damp basements. The administration has started a structural audit of 37 societies. A majority of these have been visually audited.